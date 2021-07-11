Quant Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.50 or 0.00231916 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $959.79 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001335 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00753184 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

