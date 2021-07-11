Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,091 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $193,110,000 after acquiring an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 175,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

