Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

