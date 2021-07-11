Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

