Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

