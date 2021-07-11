Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL opened at $84.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

