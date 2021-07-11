Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $42,492,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.24 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

