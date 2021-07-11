Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0148

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $646.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,086,280 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

