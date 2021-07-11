Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

