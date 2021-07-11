QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $452.86 or 0.01313778 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $72.35 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

