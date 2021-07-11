Radix Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

