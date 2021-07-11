Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0138

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $6.21 million and $4,860.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

