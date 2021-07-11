Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $69,273.31 and $135.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00898521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

