RAMP Price Reaches $0.18 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $65.46 million and $3.54 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,973,448 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

