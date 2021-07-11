Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $382.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00117503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00160713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.21 or 0.99838354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00951010 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

