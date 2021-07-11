Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $997.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00162093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.69 or 0.99693897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00960957 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.