Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $41,753.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,161.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.82 or 0.06275597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.01458234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00394001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.82 or 0.00620056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00406521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00325575 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

