Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $182.22 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00009579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $182.22 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00160933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,315.56 or 0.99782982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00958023 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,317,211 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.