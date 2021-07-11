Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.21 million and $535,353.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

