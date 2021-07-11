RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of RE/MAX worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

