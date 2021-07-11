Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $532,713.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

