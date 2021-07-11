RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $560,070.70 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, RED has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $560,070.70 and $9,611.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00392935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.