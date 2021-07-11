Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,514.04 or 1.00137981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

