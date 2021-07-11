ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.39 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $58,772.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

