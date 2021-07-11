Redwood Grove Capital LLC Sells 21,300 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up about 5.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Nordstrom worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 75.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 2,864,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,794. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

