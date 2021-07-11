Redwood Grove Capital LLC Sells 34,900 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up approximately 4.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.49% of B. Riley Financial worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

RILY traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $71.96. 282,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,027. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

