Redwood Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,252. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

