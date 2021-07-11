Reef Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $189.94 million and $9.57 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00879517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

