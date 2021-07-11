Refinable (FINE) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $9.16 million and $300,886.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

