REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.