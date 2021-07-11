Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $393.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

