Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of LendingTree worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.78.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.