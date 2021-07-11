Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

