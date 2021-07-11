Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Paramount Group worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 804,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

