Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.58% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMBC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

