Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

