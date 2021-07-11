Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,174.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Quanterix worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 44.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 141,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,177.8% in the first quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

