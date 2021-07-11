Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Farmer Bros. worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

