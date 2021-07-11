Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

