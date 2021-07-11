Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.