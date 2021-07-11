Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Proto Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

