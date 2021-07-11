Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of Donegal Group worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $453.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.