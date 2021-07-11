Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sykes Enterprises worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

SYKE stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $54.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

