Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 173,000 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Kindred Biosciences worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

