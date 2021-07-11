Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 186,900 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Uniti Group worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.67 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

