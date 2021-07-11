Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 307,600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $281.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

