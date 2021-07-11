Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,244 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of The Manitowoc worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

