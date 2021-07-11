Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 430,340 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 430,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Luminex worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

