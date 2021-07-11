Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,661 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,661 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

