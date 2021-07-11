Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $7.21 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of RCUS opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

